Advertisement

Explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Caption
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring several others. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters have converged on the disaster scene, where the homes have been reduced to piles of rubble and pieces of debris over a wide area.

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter that one person has been pronounced dead on the scene. The union also said that three people were in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters.

The union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New Zealand remains coronavirus free

Updated: seconds ago
|
New Zealand has reached 100 days without a locally-spread coronavirus case.

National

Baltimore explosion destroys homes

Updated: moments ago
An explosion in Baltimore leveled row houses on Monday.

National

Rampaging Portland protesters use mortar, 2 officers injured

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters rampaging for yet another night outside a Portland police union building used a mortar to launch commercial grade fireworks at police and officials said Monday that two officers were injured and 16 demonstrators were arrested.

National

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.

Latest News

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

US investigates electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year.

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN
More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said.

News

State Route 109 closed due to commercial vehicle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Motorists are asked to use caution through the area.

News

Two men found stabbed Friday night in Toledo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police responded to the area of Bancroft and Collingwood just after 10 p.m.