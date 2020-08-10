Advertisement

First Responders of the Week: Meet The Millers

Assistant Chief Dave Miller and his wife, Captain Shannyn Miller are both firefighters in Woodville.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - They work together, volunteer together, and save lives together.

Shannyn Miller is a captain on the Woodville Twp. Fire Department. Her husband, Dave Miller, is the Assistant Chief. The two met on a trip to the Fire Department International Show in Indianapolis and sparks flew.

Dave and Shannyn Miller have been married 14 years and work side-by-side to help save lives in their community.

On top of their duties at the Woodville Twp. Fire Department, Dave is the Vice President of the Sandusky County Fireman’s Association and Shannyn is the Secretary. Dave is also President of the Northwest Ohio Firemen’s Association, and both Millers head up the Ohio Chapter of the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund, which was established in honor of a firefighter who lost his life during the attacks on 9/11.

The Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund

They’re keeping it in the firefighter family and keeping their own family in the fight to save lives.

