First Responders of the Week: Meet The Millers

WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - They work together, volunteer together, and save lives together.

Shannyn Miller is a captain on the Woodville Twp. Fire Department. Her husband, Dave Miller, is the Assistant Chief. The two met on a trip to the Fire Department International Show in Indianapolis and sparks flew.

Autoplay Caption

Dave and Shannyn Miller have been married 14 years and work side-by-side to help save lives in their community.

On top of their duties at the Woodville Twp. Fire Department, Dave is the Vice President of the Sandusky County Fireman’s Association and Shannyn is the Secretary. Dave is also President of the Northwest Ohio Firemen’s Association, and both Millers head up the Ohio Chapter of the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund, which was established in honor of a firefighter who lost his life during the attacks on 9/11.

“So anything we raise in Ohio, It’s all volunteer work, stays in Ohio. We help firefighters in need or if they’re having a hardship and go from there.”

They’re keeping it in the firefighter family and keeping their own family in the fight to save lives.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.