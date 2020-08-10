Advertisement

GMAC postpones contact sports championships until spring

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTVG) - The Great Midwest Athletic Conference has postponed fall championships for football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. Those sports will be moved to the spring season.

The GMAC includes area institutions Findlay, Hillsdale, and Tiffin.

The conference is maintaining its cross country championship as originally scheduled. Engagement in all sports, including golf and tennis competition, will be permitted in the fall by institutions as they are able to meet NCAA, national, and local health and safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

