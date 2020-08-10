Advertisement

Kang wins the 2020 Marathon Classic

Danielle Kang wins the 2020 Marathon Classic
Danielle Kang wins the 2020 Marathon Classic(Steve Slivka | Steve SLivka)
By LPGA
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio - When Lydia Ko stepped to the 13th tee at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana, she had a five-stroke lead over Danielle Kang and appeared to have a third tournament title firmly in her grasp. Six holes later, it was Kang hoisting the trophy after Ko fell apart down the stretch at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

“Definitely, it was a lot of up and downs going on. I made some little mistakes here and there, but I definitely answered with some birdies, which was good, and kept me in my momentum,” said Kang. The back nine, I just had six holes to play and all of a sudden I was five shots back. That three-putt was a bit much, and I just said to my caddie, ‘Man, that’s too costly.’ He said, ‘You got six holes left, five down.’ That put me in a little bit of a match play mentality, and hit some great shots coming in. I think that was crucial.”

Kang converted long birdie putts at 13 and 14 while Ko bogeyed 14, cutting Ko’s advantage to two strokes with four holes to go. After Ko bogeyed the 16th, she took a one-stroke advantage to the final hole.

On the par-5 closing hole, things truly came undone for Ko. Her approach sprayed far right of the green and after taking relief from a cart path and deliberating between clubs, she skulled her third shot across the green and into the greenside rough. Kang’s approach found a left greenside bunker, but she successfully got up and down for par. Ko’s fourth shot hit the fringe and trickled back into a bunker, leading to a catastrophic double bogey that handed the title to her close friend Kang.

“I was trying to bump it there. It was in a pretty fluffy lie,” said Ko of her shot from the bunker at 18. “It was probably going to be a tough one for me to hit a high one. And with how the greens are reacting, I think if I had hit a high one, I was probably going to end up on the other side of the hill. So I just don’t think I hit it as hard as I should have maybe into the bank, but it’s, you know, very like minimal things. Even my first chip. If I had hit it 4 feet shorter, then maybe it would’ve stayed on the green. Who knows?”

With the win, Kang becomes the first LPGA Tour player to win back-to-back events since Shanshan Feng won the 2017 TOTO Japan Classic and Blue Bay LPGA.

“I feel pretty good. I mean, I won two weeks in a row, so that’s good,” said Kang. “I’m really proud of all the work that I did during the off time, all the work that I did with Butch and all the workouts that I put in. I really utilized that time, and I’m proud to come out during this quarantine and be able to execute my game the way I wanted to. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff recovered from a third-round 73 to shoot a bogey-free 67 on Sunday and tied for second with Ko at -14. Australian Minjee Lee holed out for eagle from the rough at No. 17 and then birdied the closing hole to finish alone in fourth at -13. A trio of Americans rounded out the top five in a tie for fifth – Andrea Lee, Marina Alex and Emma Talley.

Latest News

News

Anthony Wayne parents hold rally supporting back-to-school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The group wants the school board to stick to a hybrid schedule this fall and is opposed to all online learning.

News

First Responders of the Week: Meet The Millers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Shannyn and Dave Miller are both firefighters with Woodville Twp., where they volunteer to help save lives.

News

Meet The Millers, A Firefighting Family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shannyn Miller
Captain Shannyn Miller and her husband Assistant Chief Dave Miller both volunteer for the Woodville Twp. Fire Department.

Breaking News

One person dead in Toledo shooting, one suspect in custody

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Anthony Perry, 20, was arrested in connection to murder of Robert Pedelose, 72.

Latest News

News

Navarre St. Shooting, Suspect Arrested

Updated: 14 hours ago
72-year-old dies following shooting on Navarre. One suspect is in custody, while police have put out a warrant for another suspect.

Breaking News

Six people injured, three in critical condition after large gathering turns violent

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
Multiple crews are on scene investigating at the Swayne Field Shopping Center on Monroe Street.

Local

A fan-less Marathon Classic denying Sylvania businesses their annual payday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Without the Marathon Classic being allowed spectators, Sylvania businesses are feeling its effects.

Local

A MAC-less fall sports season brings economic downturn

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Without a MAC season, Bowling Green business eyes struggle

News

At Marathon Classic, even the scorer’s table is loaded up with COVID precautions

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Gustafson
When he’s not serving as the Sports Information Director at Lourdes University, Ryan Wronkowicz volunteers in the scoring tent at the Marathon Classic.

News

A lifetime running 100,000 miles

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Keith Madaras planned this day to his 100,000 lifetime miles in his running log.