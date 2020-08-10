Lucas Co. Jail sergeant fired over racially insensitive remark and social media post

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Following an August 3 disciplinary hearing on August 3, The Lucas County Sheriff’s office fired Sgt. Samuel Mysinger on Monday, after finding him guilty of conduct unbecoming of an officer.

According to The Blade and confirmed to 13abc by the Sheriff’s Office, after an incident in February involving a nude black female in the jail’s booking cell, Mysinger was quoted by a coworker as saying, “Finally, now we don’t have to watch National Geographic any more.”

Then, following the arrest of four Toledo councilmembers on June 30, Mysinger made a post on social media saying, “Welcome FBI, thanks for helping us to drain the black swamp. Hopefully it’s only the start.”

Mysinger claimed both comments were not racially motivated.

He had been working with the department for 17 years.

