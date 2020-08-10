Sources: Big Ten will cancel college football season

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVG) - College football this season will look starkly different than in years past, according to a number of sources who say the Big Ten Conference will be canceling the season due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The news was originally reported by Dan Patrick of the Dan Patrick Show, citing anonymous sources who told him the season would not begin as planned. According to Patrick, 12 of the 14 presidents from Big Ten schools voted against having football this season as schools continue to make changes to keep students and staff safe. Patrick reports that only Nebraska and Iowa voted in favor of continuing a season.

An official announcement from the conference is expected on Tuesday.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

If confirmed, the move will follow the Mid-American Conference, which became the first FBS conference to cancel its football season Friday.

On social media, players, coaches, and some of their supporters are using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to implore schools and conferences to start the season on schedule.

I ain’t come back to have no season.... we have a voice and we want to play!!!!!!! #IWantToPlay — Shaun Wade (@shaunwade24) August 10, 2020

The Big Ten is a 14-team conference that includes Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State. The conference had announced a revamped schedule last week that included only conference games and moved some iconic matchups to earlier in the season.

Last week, Ohio State was voted as the No. 2 team in the nation according to the coaches poll, one of six teams from the conference to appear in the preseason vote. Penn State was No. 7, Wisconsin came in at 12, Michigan was 15, Minnesota 18, and Iowa 23.

Ohio State has won the last three Big Ten championships.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.