Two men found stabbed Friday night in Toledo

(AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were taken to the hospital late Friday night after they were found stabbed in Toledo.

Police responded to the area of Bancroft and Collingwood just after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male lying in the street with a puncture wound to his side.

His identity was not able to be verified.

They were also advised an additional victim, Bobby Taylor, 53, was in the 2100 block of Horton with a stab wound to his right shoulder.

Both men were transported to a local hospital. Taylor’s injuries were described as non-life threatening while the extent of the unknown male’s injuries is not known.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

