Two Montpelier men hospitalized after early Monday crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Montpelier men suffered serious injuries during a crash early Monday morning in Williams County.

According to the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Rowen Scott Beck, 18, was northbound on SR 576 just before 1:30 a.m. when he drove off the right side of the road, striking a large tree.

Beck and a passenger, Jaden Wantong, 20, were taken to different hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

