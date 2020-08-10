Woman found shot late Sunday in east Toledo
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An unknown female is in critical condition after she was shot late Sunday night in east Toledo.
Just before midnight, Toledo Police responded a report of shots fired at Weiler Homes in the 700 block of Leach. They found the female in front of the location.
She was transported to a local hospital.
There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
