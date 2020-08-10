Woman found shot late Sunday in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An unknown female is in critical condition after she was shot late Sunday night in east Toledo.

Just before midnight, Toledo Police responded a report of shots fired at Weiler Homes in the 700 block of Leach. They found the female in front of the location.

She was transported to a local hospital.

There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

