American Academy of Pediatrics releases COVID-19 numbers

(AP Images)
By Erica Murphy
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just as the conversation about how kids should return to school begins to take center stage, a highly respected public health organization is releasing new numbers on how many children the coronavirus pandemic has affected.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is sharing a report, grinding down the number of COVID-19 cases in children. The report looks a publicly available data through the end of July.

For the purposes of the report, children are defined as between the ages of 0 and 19-years-old, accounting for nearly 3 million Ohio residents. And according to the report, 9.2 percent of COVID cases in the state are children. That means out of 100,000 kids, about 271 of them will contract the virus.

In total at the time this report was conducted, there were more than 7,800 child COVID cases in the state. In Michigan, the numbers were smaller, with just more than 6,200 cases among kids (7.1 percent of COVID cases being children).

According to the report, 204 children had to be hospitalized for treatment, compared to more than 10,000 for adults.

