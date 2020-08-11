August 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be partly cloudy with a slim chance for some sprinkles or a brief shower. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The sky will clear tonight in time for the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Lows will be in the low 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will heat back up to 90-degrees in time for the weekend. Showers and storms are more likely late Sunday into Monday as a cold front approaches the area.

