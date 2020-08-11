Advertisement

August 11th Weather Forecast

Dry Weather Returns
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be partly cloudy with a slim chance for some sprinkles or a brief shower. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The sky will clear tonight in time for the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Lows will be in the low 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will heat back up to 90-degrees in time for the weekend. Showers and storms are more likely late Sunday into Monday as a cold front approaches the area.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/10/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
8/10/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/10/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
8/10/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/10/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
8/10/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 10th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Heat & storms return

Latest News

Forecast

8/9: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
More heat and humidity to kick off the week, with low rain chances every day this week. Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

8/9: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
More heat and humidity to kick off the week, with low rain chances every day this week. Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

8/9: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
More heat and humidity to kick off the week, with low rain chances every day this week. Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

Aug. 9, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
Aug. 9, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Aug. 9, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid. High 90. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68. TOMORROW: Scattered storms possible. Hot and humid again. High 91 with a heat index in the mid 90s.

Forecast

8/8: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
Hot and humid Sunday, with scattered storms early next week! Dan Smith has the details.