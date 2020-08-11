Body found in lot identified, homicide investigation opened

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a body found Sunday evening in the 600 block of Pinewood Ave. on the westside of Toledo.

The body was found 7:19 p.m. Sunday. After an autopsy performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, the person was identified as Derlanis Holman, 19. Holman had been reported as a missing person on August 2.

The autopsy revealed multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Toledo Police opened a homicide investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.