Body found in lot identified, homicide investigation opened

(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a body found Sunday evening in the 600 block of Pinewood Ave. on the westside of Toledo.

The body was found 7:19 p.m. Sunday. After an autopsy performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, the person was identified as Derlanis Holman, 19. Holman had been reported as a missing person on August 2.

The autopsy revealed multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Toledo Police opened a homicide investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

