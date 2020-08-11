Advertisement

City of Toledo giving away free masks

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will be distributing free masks at various locations Wednesday.

The City will distribute masks from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Navarre Park, 1001 White St.; Smith Park, 998 Dorr St; and Ottawa Park. Adults will be eligible to receive three free masks.

Masks will also be distributed at Seaway Marketplace on Cherry St., and various Stop & Shop locations in the city.

Masks will be available at the next two recycling events: Saturday at DeVeaux Elementary (2620 W. Sylvania Ave.) and Aug. 22 at Longfellow Elementary (1955 W. Laskey), both from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

