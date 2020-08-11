Crash closes Secor late Monday
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash closed down lanes in both directions of Secor after a car crashed into a utility pole Monday night.
The vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Jason Jackson, struck the pole and caused wires down in both northbound and southbound lanes of Secor.
Jackson and a passenger were extricated from the vehicle by Toledo Fire & Rescue and then transported to the hospital for treatment.
Jackson was issued a citation for the crash.
