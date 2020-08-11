Advertisement

Crash closes Secor late Monday

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash closed down lanes in both directions of Secor after a car crashed into a utility pole Monday night.

The vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Jason Jackson, struck the pole and caused wires down in both northbound and southbound lanes of Secor.

Jackson and a passenger were extricated from the vehicle by Toledo Fire & Rescue and then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Jackson was issued a citation for the crash.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for alleged assault; gun discharged during incident

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Darnell Triplett, 32, was arrested. The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Investigation

Fulton Co. woman victim of possible odometer rollback

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
When Jessica Smith went to get a repair on her car, she found out something even bigger was wrong.

News

Body found in lot identified, homicide investigation opened

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The body was found Sunday evening in west Toledo.

News

Man shot Monday at Winterfield Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man is in critical but stable condition.

Latest News

News

Mother dies with child in car during Monday crash on I-75

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The minivan driven by the 25-year-old mother ran into the back of a commercial box truck.

News

Wrong way driver causes multiple accidents on I-75

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The interstate was just down for nearly four hours.

News

St Ursula Academy plans for fall

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

American Academy of Pediatrics releases COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Numbers paint a fairly specific picture for children and the coronavirus.

News

August 11th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Sylvania Schools sticking with online learning, sports can continue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Sylvania school board members showing up to the administrative offices for a meeting Monday were met by dozens of parents, kids, and high school athletes who want to be in the classroom and play ball.