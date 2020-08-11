Elmore police officer arrested on child porn charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI has arrested an Elmore police officer on child porn charges.

According to the agency, 26-year-old Samuel Kurp, formerly of Oregon, was utilizing a social media messenger app to upload and send 26 videos or image files of child pornography

On August 4, 2020, a referral was forwarded by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Oregon Police Department. The Oregon Police Department forwarded the cyber tip to the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Samuel Kurp was taken into custody by members of the FBI’s Toledo Resident Agency’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force without incident on Tuesday and will have an initial appearance in federal court tomorrow.

Kurp has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

