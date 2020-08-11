Advertisement

Elmore police officer arrested on child porn charges

Child Porn Arrest
Child Porn Arrest(AP Images)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI has arrested an Elmore police officer on child porn charges.

According to the agency, 26-year-old Samuel Kurp, formerly of Oregon, was utilizing a social media messenger app to upload and send 26 videos or image files of child pornography

On August 4, 2020, a referral was forwarded by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Oregon Police Department. The Oregon Police Department forwarded the cyber tip to the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Samuel Kurp was taken into custody by members of the FBI’s Toledo Resident Agency’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force without incident on Tuesday and will have an initial appearance in federal court tomorrow.

Kurp has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Puppies with life-threatening condition getting a second chance

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
River and Rain are being cared for by the Lucas County Pit Crew

News

Sylvania school using screens, cohorts to contain coronavirus upon students’ return

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Sylvania St. Joe's is using the cohort system to keep kids socially distanced and safe as they head back to class this fall in the midst of COVID

News

Big Ten postpones fall sports

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Big Ten will not play its fall sports schedule this season, opting to move all athletic contests to the spring, it announced Tuesday.

News

Two pups with life-threatening condition getting second chance at life

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two puppies get second chance at life

Latest News

News

Former football coach for the Buckeyes visits Toledo for Patriot Golf Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
“Patriot Golf Day” kicked off at Inverness Club on Monday. There, attendees honored the legacy of fallen and disabled servicemen and women.

News

No Ohio St.-Michigan this year - Big Ten postpones fall sports until the spring

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The Big Ten will not play its fall sports schedule this season, opting to move all athletic contests to the spring, it announced Tuesday.

News

St. Ursula prepares to reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
St. Ursula plans on opening five days a week, but there's a lot of work to make that happen.

News

Three people shot early Tuesday at house party in Adrian

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
There are no suspects, but police believe at least two people participated in the shooting.

News

City of Toledo giving away free masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Masks will be distributed at three drive-thru events Wednesday in addition to other opportunities.

News

August 11th 2020 Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago