Former football coach for the Buckeyes visits Toledo for Patriot Golf Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Patriot Golf Day” kicked off at Inverness Club on Monday. There, attendees honored the legacy of fallen and disabled servicemen and women.

The Airmen from the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, along with the Toledo Police Department color guard and American Legion Post 468 color guard held a 21-gun salute during an opening ceremony followed by a live auction.

Retired Ohio State University college football player and coach, Urban Meyer, spoke during the press conference-portion of the event saying the following;

“I’m all in. Like I told them, this is not a one-shot.... as long as they’ll have me. I was looking for something like this. I’ve just been so busy over the years, I haven’t been able to get involved. My father was in the army and my sister was in the air force... everything about our programs had a militaristic viewpoint.”

Since it’s inception in 2007, the “Folds of Honor” scholarship has awarded around 24,500 scholarships, providing $22 million in educational support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

