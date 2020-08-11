Advertisement

Fulton Co. woman victim of possible odometer rollback

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fulton County woman did not get what she bargained for when she recently bought a pre-owned vehicle in Wauseon. She might have been a victim of something called an odometer rollback.

When Jessica Smith's new vehicle had an engine issue, she tried to use her warranty for a repair. But a Carfax report said there was a potential odometer rollback in 2015, and now the warranty is no good.

Now, Smith might be on the hook for an expensive repair, something that could have been avoided if she had looked for the report before the purchase.

"I thought it was a gimmick," Smith said. "I didn't think it was real. It's just one of those things you find on TV that isn't real."

The dealer where Smith bought her car said the vehicle was run through something called an auto check, and that report did not show any odometer issues.

