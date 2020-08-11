Man arrested for alleged assault; gun discharged during incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for felony domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child.Toledo Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 800 block of Underwood just after 7:15 p.m. Monday.

During the alleged assault, police also learned the suspect, Darnell Triplett, 32, and the victim began fighting over her gun, which resulted in it being fired.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.