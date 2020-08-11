Advertisement

Mother dies with child in car during Monday crash on I-75

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - One person is dead after a Monday morning crash on I-75 in Michigan.

Authorities were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on the interstate near Laplaisance Rd. in Monroe Township around 9:41 a.m.

According to authorities, a minivan driven by a 25-year-old woman, with her 2-year-old son as an occupant, was traveling north when the minivan struck the rear end of a commercial box truck that had slowed down due to traffic congestion.

The driver of the minivan was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 2-year-old child was safely removed from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the commercial box truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

