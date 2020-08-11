Perrysburg Schools is all set to re-open on hybrid model.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Superintendent Tom Hosler quotes Mike Tyson saying, "Everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth, and I think we have a plan, but we just have to realize that we are going to get punched in the mouth, we are in the ring with someone who is pretty lethal.

The district will have a rolling start. Hosler tells 13 abc,

"We think that's the best way to begin for us, and what that means is kids grades k-6th students will come Tuesday-Friday everyday."

High School students will have more freedom with a Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday schedule. Hosler tells 13 abc,

"That will keep that mixture of students down and hopefully gives us the best chance to maintain a steady flow of instruction without disruption."

Monday will be a full remote day for traditional students. It will also serve as a day where students who are medically fragile can come into th building to connect with teachers. Hosler says,

"I think staff is anxious, they are excited, their cautious, its all those things that we really haven't experienced before."

Currently Wood County is on yellow as it pertains to covid cases. This Hybrid plan will stay in effect unless the county turns to purple. Hosler says,

“That would require us to go on full remote.” Hosler says he hopes the cases move in the opposite direction so students can eventually be back in the buildings full-time. 600 Perrysburg families are choosing the districts remote option this fall.

