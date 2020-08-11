Advertisement

Perrysburg Schools is all set to re-open on hybrid model.

Superintendent Tom Hosler quotes Mike Tyson saying, "Everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth, and I think we have a plan, but we just have to realize that we are going to get punched in the mouth, we are in the ring with someone who is pretty lethal.
Superintendent Tom Hosler quotes Mike Tyson saying, "Everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth, and I think we have a plan, but we just have to realize that we are going to get punched in the mouth, we are in the ring with someone who is pretty lethal.
Superintendent Tom Hosler quotes Mike Tyson saying, "Everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth, and I think we have a plan, but we just have to realize that we are going to get punched in the mouth, we are in the ring with someone who is pretty lethal.(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Superintendent Tom Hosler quotes Mike Tyson saying, "Everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth, and I think we have a plan, but we just have to realize that we are going to get punched in the mouth, we are in the ring with someone who is pretty lethal.

The district will have a rolling start. Hosler tells 13 abc,

"We think that's the best way to begin for us, and what that means is kids grades k-6th students will come Tuesday-Friday everyday."

High School students will have more freedom with a Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday schedule. Hosler tells 13 abc,

"That will keep that mixture of students down and hopefully gives us the best chance to maintain a steady flow of instruction without disruption."

Monday will be a full remote day for traditional students. It will also serve as a day where students who are medically fragile can come into th building to connect with teachers. Hosler says,

"I think staff is anxious, they are excited, their cautious, its all those things that we really haven't experienced before."

Currently Wood County is on yellow as it pertains to covid cases. This Hybrid plan will stay in effect unless the county turns to purple. Hosler says,

“That would require us to go on full remote.” Hosler says he hopes the cases move in the opposite direction so students can eventually be back in the buildings full-time. 600 Perrysburg families are choosing the districts remote option this fall.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for alleged assault; gun discharged during incident

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Darnell Triplett, 32, was arrested. The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries.

News

Crash closes Secor late Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The vehicle ran into a utility pole, knocking lines down across both lanes of traffic.

Investigation

Fulton Co. woman victim of possible odometer rollback

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
When Jessica Smith went to get a repair on her car, she found out something even bigger was wrong.

News

Body found in lot identified, homicide investigation opened

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The body was found Sunday evening in west Toledo.

Latest News

News

Man shot Monday at Winterfield Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man is in critical but stable condition.

News

Mother dies with child in car during Monday crash on I-75

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The minivan driven by the 25-year-old mother ran into the back of a commercial box truck.

News

Wrong way driver causes multiple accidents on I-75

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The interstate was just down for nearly four hours.

News

St Ursula Academy plans for fall

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

American Academy of Pediatrics releases COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Numbers paint a fairly specific picture for children and the coronavirus.

News

August 11th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago