Rumors of “purge” in Toledo false, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With rumors of a “purge” swirling around social media, Toledo Police have said those reports are just that -- rumors and false.

The rumors of the "Toledo Purge" are false. Please aware of what you see and share on social media as rumors such as this can cause unnecessary panic. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/cWvLIfiiFV — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) August 11, 2020

There were multiple reports of gun violence Monday, including incidents where a man was shot at Winterfield Park and a gun discharging during an alleged domestic violence situation. Other reports of gunfire Toledo Police responded to Monday were in the 500 block of Valleywood, where a man flagged down a TPD crew after his car had been shot and no injuries; the 2500 block of Lawrence, where a Shot Spotter Alert totaled 21 shots and a residence had been struck several times, with an occupant suffering a minor injury treated on scene; and the 500 block of Leach, where two men in a verbal altercation fired shots at each other, with no injuries. However, there was no indication from TPD the incidents are in any way connected to each other or a grand plan of a purge.

The rumors are generated from a film series called “The Purge,” where people are given one night to commit crimes without repercussions. The original movie was released in 2013, with four more movies and a television series following.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.