Rumors of “purge” in Toledo false, police say

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With rumors of a “purge” swirling around social media, Toledo Police have said those reports are just that -- rumors and false.

There were multiple reports of gun violence Monday, including incidents where a man was shot at Winterfield Park and a gun discharging during an alleged domestic violence situation. Other reports of gunfire Toledo Police responded to Monday were in the 500 block of Valleywood, where a man flagged down a TPD crew after his car had been shot and no injuries; the 2500 block of Lawrence, where a Shot Spotter Alert totaled 21 shots and a residence had been struck several times, with an occupant suffering a minor injury treated on scene; and the 500 block of Leach, where two men in a verbal altercation fired shots at each other, with no injuries. However, there was no indication from TPD the incidents are in any way connected to each other or a grand plan of a purge.

The rumors are generated from a film series called “The Purge,” where people are given one night to commit crimes without repercussions. The original movie was released in 2013, with four more movies and a television series following.

