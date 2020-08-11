St. Ursula prepares to reopen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Ursula Academy is gearing up to reopen five days a week. 13abc got a tour of the school to see how they’re able to make it happen.

St. Ursula has been completely retrofitted to fit social distancing guidelines.

“We don’t have all the answers, but we do have a community that we have to take care of, and we have the courage to do that, and that’s what being an arrow is all about,” says St. Ursula principal Nichole Flores.

Flores says the academy has a small student body, only about 550 students. But accommodating them with social distancing has been an extraordinary undertaking and it’s not done yet.

The average class size at the school is 18 students, so small classes are already the norm. But still, lounges have been converted to overflow classrooms. The chapel has been transformed into a theology classroom. Start times and class schedules have been altered and staggered to keep students distanced.

“We are able to accommodate the students with the six foot distance and the cleaning measures because we are so small and because we have the facilities to handle it. We’re one campus, one building, and three floors, and we fit. Our numbers fit,” says Flores.

State-of-the-art contact-free thermometers will greet students at the door, along with hand sanitizer. Students will no longer use lockers, as that could tempt the students to congregate.

While this may be a lot of work, Flores says it’s worth it.

“If they are not feeling connected with healthy strong relationships and people, interaction, they cannot learn well. So we want them in the best frame of mind to become the women that God wants them to be,” says Flores.

The school is also offering an online option that about 10% of family have chosen.

