Suspect open fires at a local basketball court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are still looking for the suspect who opened fire with a high powered weapon at a local basketball court. It happened at Winterfield Park on Hill Avenue Monday afternoon.

One victim says he was running from two males that came to the park while he was playing basketball.

The suspects came in a bright blue Hyundai Sonata. Police say multiple gunshots were fired.

Detectives say a bullet went through the window of a nearby home just missing a little boy.

23-year-old Jermaine Brown was shot at least one time while at the park. His family says he is in stable condition and was not the intended target. Police have not made any arrests.

Brown’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical costs.

