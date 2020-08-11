Advertisement

Suspect open fires at a local basketball court

Police say one man was shot at Winterfield Park.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are still looking for the suspect who opened fire with a high powered weapon at a local basketball court. It happened at Winterfield Park on Hill Avenue Monday afternoon.

One victim says he was running from two males that came to the park while he was playing basketball.

The suspects came in a bright blue Hyundai Sonata. Police say multiple gunshots were fired.

Detectives say a bullet went through the window of a nearby home just missing a little boy.

23-year-old Jermaine Brown was shot at least one time while at the park. His family says he is in stable condition and was not the intended target. Police have not made any arrests.

Brown’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical costs.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Owens Community College athletics adapt to new normal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Owens Community College athletes will not be taking the courts or fields for the remainder of 2020.

News

Puppies with life-threatening condition getting a second chance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
River and Rain are being cared for by the Lucas County Pit Crew

News

Sylvania school using screens, cohorts to contain coronavirus upon students’ return

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Sylvania St. Joe's is using the cohort system to keep kids socially distanced and safe as they head back to class this fall in the midst of COVID

News

Elmore police officer arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
According to the FBI, 26-year-old Samuel Kurp, formerly of Oregon, was utilizing a social media messenger app to upload and send 26 videos or image files of child pornography

Latest News

News

Big Ten postpones fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Big Ten will not play its fall sports schedule this season, opting to move all athletic contests to the spring, it announced Tuesday.

News

Two pups with life-threatening condition getting second chance at life

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two puppies get second chance at life

News

Former football coach for the Buckeyes visits Toledo for Patriot Golf Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
“Patriot Golf Day” kicked off at Inverness Club on Monday. There, attendees honored the legacy of fallen and disabled servicemen and women.

News

No Ohio State-Michigan this year - Big Ten postpones fall sports until the spring

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The Big Ten will not play its fall sports schedule this season, opting to move all athletic contests to the spring, it announced Tuesday.

News

St. Ursula prepares to reopen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
St. Ursula plans on opening five days a week, but there's a lot of work to make that happen.

News

Three people shot early Tuesday at house party in Adrian

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
There are no suspects, but police believe at least two people participated in the shooting.