Three people shot early Tuesday at house party in Adrian

(AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Three people were taken to area hospitals after gunshots broke out at a house party early Tuesday morning in Adrian.

Adrian Police were dispatched to the 200 block of S. McKenzie shortly after 1 a.m. on the report of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found a gunshot victim and learned two other victims had been transported to a hospital by private vehicle.

Witnesses told police an unknown person or persons had shot at the house from the outside, striking the three victims.

One of the victims was treated at an Adrian hospital while two others were transported to Toledo for further care. The status of the three victims is unknown.

According to a press release, police recovered evidence at the scene, leading to the belief that at least two suspects were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lamar Rufner at Adrian Police Department, 517-264-4808.

