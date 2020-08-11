Wrong way driver causes multiple accidents on I-75

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A wrong-way driver on Monday night caused two injury accidents on I-75 near US 6 in Wood County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Jeffery Huffman was traveling southbound just before 10 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle coming north towards traffic. The trooper moved onto the inside shoulder and was almost stopped when his cruiser was struck by a Harley Davidson, operated by Daniel Stover, 52, of Findlay.

Stover was ejected from his vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a Toledo area hospital. Meanwhile, Trooper Huffman sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

At the same time of this accident, a pickup truck was slowing in the right lane when it was rear ended by a motorcycle, driven by Ryan Glecker, 35, of Bluffton.

Glecker was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the truck, Darrell Lanier, 58, and Mary Lanier, 57, of Lambertville, Mich., were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and impairment appears to be a factor in regards to the wrong way driver. Southbound I-75 was closed following the crash and re-opened at 1:30 a.m.

