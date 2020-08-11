Advertisement

Wrong way driver causes multiple accidents on I-75

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A wrong-way driver on Monday night caused two injury accidents on I-75 near US 6 in Wood County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Jeffery Huffman was traveling southbound just before 10 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle coming north towards traffic. The trooper moved onto the inside shoulder and was almost stopped when his cruiser was struck by a Harley Davidson, operated by Daniel Stover, 52, of Findlay.

Stover was ejected from his vehicle and sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a Toledo area hospital. Meanwhile, Trooper Huffman sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

At the same time of this accident, a pickup truck was slowing in the right lane when it was rear ended by a motorcycle, driven by Ryan Glecker, 35, of Bluffton.

Glecker was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the truck, Darrell Lanier, 58, and Mary Lanier, 57, of Lambertville, Mich., were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and impairment appears to be a factor in regards to the wrong way driver.  Southbound I-75 was closed following the crash and re-opened at 1:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body found in lot identified, homicide investigation opened

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The body was found Sunday evening in west Toledo.

News

Man shot Monday at Winterfield Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man is in critical but stable condition.

News

Mother dies with child in car during Monday crash on I-75

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The minivan driven by the 25-year-old mother ran into the back of a commercial box truck.

News

St Ursula Academy plans for fall

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Academy of Pediatrics releases COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Numbers paint a fairly specific picture for children and the coronavirus.

News

August 11th Weather Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sylvania Schools sticking with online learning, sports can continue

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Sylvania school board members showing up to the administrative offices for a meeting Monday were met by dozens of parents, kids, and high school athletes who want to be in the classroom and play ball.

News

14-year-old UT student

Updated: 14 hours ago
She is not the only member of her family to go to college years early

News

Childcare centers offer options to remote learning families

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Child care centers are preparing to offer assistance to working families of school-aged children due to online learning plans.

News

University of Toledo welcomes 14-year-old freshman

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Alexis Harloff is about to start college full-time, and she's not the first member of her family to be way ahead of schedule when it comes to academics.