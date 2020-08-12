Advertisement

August 12th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Dry Weather Returns
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the middle 80s with lower humidity. Shooting stars are likely tonight with a clear sky. Lows will be in the low 60s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a better chance for a shower or storm over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Dry and sunny weather returns next week.

More heat and humidity to kick off the week, with low rain chances every day this week.

