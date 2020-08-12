Advertisement

Central Catholic High School will use spacious campus to spread kids out this fall.

"The one blessing about Central Catholic is we have space " Head of School Kevin Parkins says the college prep school will utilize masks, PPE, assign seats, and the 6/15 rule to keep kids safe from Covid-19.
Central Catholic HIgh School will use its spacious campus to spread kids out this fall.
Central Catholic HIgh School will use its spacious campus to spread kids out this fall.(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Central Catholic has a spacious campus and school leaders will use the square footage to keep students spread out when they return for in-person learning this Fall. The school will re-open to all grade levels August 24th. Classes will be held 5 days a week. Kevin Parkins is the Head of School at Central Catholic. He says,

"At one point, it had 2200 students in it, compared to our reality now, we are not that size anymore, so we can spread out."

School leaders say they will utilize masks, assign seating, and the 6/15 rule to stop the spread of Covid-19. Parkins says,

“If someone has been within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes with someone who does test positive for Covid, this is a critical piece for us in terms of contact tracing and allowing us to have a safe environment, those who have been within the space would be quarantined and those who are positive with a Covid test would be isolated.” Parkins says he doesn’t expect to have a school year without Covid cases, but believes protocols in place will help manage it, including temperature checks and deep cleaning. He says,

"We really feel confident with what we are doing, we are not going to have a Covid-free environment, we know that as a nation, but what we have is really great protocols in place whether its PPE for our faculty and staff, the masks that are kids are going to be wearing and simple things like hand washing keeping our distance making sure we are not touching our face more than we normally would. The district is offering a digital option for families who are interested.

Freshman report August 21st, the entire study body will be back on campus August 24th.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

August 12th Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

TPD searching for suspect caught on video doorbell image

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect appeared to have a gun in the waistband of his pants.

News

Sylvania teachers weigh in on remote learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Sylvania teachers took a survey about their feelings on remote learning.

Education

Sylvania Schools makes staffing cuts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Sylvania Schools cut or reduced 44 teaching positions.

Latest News

Sports

Springfield sports returns to fields, courts

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The district believes it can provide a safe environment for student-athletes to return to.

News

Sylvania Schools makes staffing cuts

Updated: 10 hours ago

Back to School & Beyond

St. Francis de Sales gives back with automatic tuition credit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The school is donating $1,000 grants to each of its 700 students.

News

Sylvania teachers weigh in on remote learning

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

St. Francis de Sales gives tuition grant

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

August 12th Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago