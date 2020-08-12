Central Catholic High School will use spacious campus to spread kids out this fall.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Central Catholic has a spacious campus and school leaders will use the square footage to keep students spread out when they return for in-person learning this Fall. The school will re-open to all grade levels August 24th. Classes will be held 5 days a week. Kevin Parkins is the Head of School at Central Catholic. He says,

"At one point, it had 2200 students in it, compared to our reality now, we are not that size anymore, so we can spread out."

School leaders say they will utilize masks, assign seating, and the 6/15 rule to stop the spread of Covid-19. Parkins says,

“If someone has been within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes with someone who does test positive for Covid, this is a critical piece for us in terms of contact tracing and allowing us to have a safe environment, those who have been within the space would be quarantined and those who are positive with a Covid test would be isolated.” Parkins says he doesn’t expect to have a school year without Covid cases, but believes protocols in place will help manage it, including temperature checks and deep cleaning. He says,

"We really feel confident with what we are doing, we are not going to have a Covid-free environment, we know that as a nation, but what we have is really great protocols in place whether its PPE for our faculty and staff, the masks that are kids are going to be wearing and simple things like hand washing keeping our distance making sure we are not touching our face more than we normally would. The district is offering a digital option for families who are interested.

Freshman report August 21st, the entire study body will be back on campus August 24th.

