Local businesses impacted by loss of Big Ten fall season

From merchandise sales to game day gatherings, fall won't be the same without football.
The Buckeye-Wolverine Shop in Maumee
(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a staple of American culture on a Saturday night in the fall, donning your team colors on game day.

The Buckeye-Wolverine Shop on Reynolds Rd. in Maumee has been in business since 1980, but this will be the first year without college football.

“It’s the season that pushes, I mean you have a good game on Saturday and you’d just see crowds coming in,” says the shop’s co-owner Chris Mason.

He explains how preparation for the season began in January when the he and business partners started ordering new products from trade shows.

Those boxes of new merchandise are being delivered now, but many regular vendors have already backed out on selling the product.

“That’s where we’re really left up in the air,” adds Mason. “We’ve got new product coming in but it’s just a guessing game, where’s it going to go?”

Many Big 10 fans in Northwest Ohio are wondering where they will go on Saturday’s.

Dale’s Bar and Grill in Maumee is known for their energetic atmosphere on game days, but general manager Melissa Hensley says the weekend won’t be the same this year.

“We went from trying to figure out how we were going to do gamedays and social distancing, to just trying to figure out what we’re going to do on Saturdays now,” says Hensley.

Julie Burt says she’s a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

“It’s going to be really sad this year that we’re not going to be able to get together and do this, so we’re all really bummed,” mentioned Burt.

Others we spoke to, like Wolverine football fan David Traver, say they are disappointed, but not surprised by the conference’s decision.

“I love football we had season tickets for a lot of years. But under the circumstances, I think it’s the right thing to do and hopefully, things will be better in the Spring,” wishes Traver.

Rain or shine, fall or Spring, all fans we spoke with say they’ll support their team, and hopefully local businesses.

