Advertisement

Ohio Secretary of State encouraging absentee voting

Frank LaRose anticipates the November election will be the highest voter turnout in Ohio history
Ohio rolls out November Election plans
Ohio rolls out November Election plans(WTAP)
By Christina Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says despite concerns and social media rumors, the November 3rd election will go on as planned. Voters in Ohio will have the option of voting early, absentee or in-person on election day.

LaRose is anticipating the 2020 Presidential election will bring the highest voter turnout in Ohio’s history. That prediction coupled with COVID-19 has LaRose urging voters to consider casting an absentee ballot.

Today, he explained that there are multiple levels of security in place to protect votes, regardless of how you decide to vote. For those choosing absentee, there is a 2-step authentication process. Voters can them drop the ballot in the mailbox, or if they do not want to send the information through the U.S. Postal Service, each of Ohio’s 88 counties will be required to have a drop box for ballots outside of the county board of elections office.

The Secretary of State acknowledged the current slow down with the USPS and is asking everyone who wants to vote absentee to request a ballot well ahead of the deadline and make sure it is postmarked as soon as possible. Under current election laws, all absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 2nd. In order for the vote to count, they must arrive at the local Board of Elections office within 10 days. LaRose says in the past that was never a problem but due to the current slowdown and COVID-19 it could cause an issue. Voters can also track their ballot once it is scanned in at the post office by going here.

As for COVID-19, all county board of elections offices received a 48-point health and safety directive today outlining what poll workers should be doing to keep the voting experience safe for everyone. Some of the highlights include cleaning schedules for machines and poll books, social distancing requirements, offering curbside voting and expanding it as necessary, requiring poll workers to wear masks and posting signs for voters to wear them as well. LaRose stopped short of saying masks are required but if you refuse to wear one inside a polling location, be prepared to be asked to vote curbside. LaRose says ultimately no one will be denied the right to vote but he is asking everyone to avoid making poll workers police masks.

“Walking into a polling place without a mask is rude. You should not be doing it and if you choose to we will let you cast your ballot and send you on your way,” says LaRose.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Closed schools leaves nine area YMCA childcare programs scrambling for space

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The fall semester is online for many area school districts so the school buildings are closed. That leaves 9 YMCA childcare locations looking for space and families being forced to make tough decisions.

News

August 12th Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

TPD searching for suspect caught on video doorbell image

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect appeared to have a gun in the waistband of his pants.

News

Sylvania teachers weigh in on remote learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Sylvania teachers took a survey about their feelings on remote learning.

Latest News

Education

Sylvania Schools makes staffing cuts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Sylvania Schools cut or reduced 44 teaching positions.

Sports

Springfield sports returns to fields, courts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The district believes it can provide a safe environment for student-athletes to return to.

News

Sylvania Schools makes staffing cuts

Updated: 11 hours ago

Back to School & Beyond

St. Francis de Sales gives back with automatic tuition credit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The school is donating $1,000 grants to each of its 700 students.

News

Sylvania teachers weigh in on remote learning

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

St. Francis de Sales gives tuition grant

Updated: 12 hours ago