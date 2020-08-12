Advertisement

Springfield sports returns to fields, courts

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s back to the fields and courts for student-athletes at Springfield Local Schools, after the administration announced it would restart athletics.

In a letter sent to families Tuesday, the district said while it is excited to provide these opportunities to its students, it recognizes, "the physical health concerns many have in opening and we understand the mental health concerns many have in remaining closed. In keeping in line with policies and protocols established by the CDC, NFHS, OHSAA, ODH, and the NLL, we feel we have the best chance to provide the safest environment in facilitating a return to play."

The school district also said while it believes it can provide a safe environment for student-athletes to return to, the final decision rests with the families for their athlete's participation.

The school district’s insurance company is drafting a new participation waiver, which should be available for families by Thursday. The deadline for families to sign and return will be during the week of Aug. 17.

