St. Francis de Sales gives back with automatic tuition credit

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With so many people struggling financially during the pandemic, St. Francis de Sales school knew that its families would be no exception.

“We see our families as part of the family of our school and so when families are in crisis, you help each other,” says school president Fr. Geoff Rose.

So the school gave every single one of their 700 students a grant: $1,000 towards tuition and fees. No questions asked, no application required, simply an automatic credit.

According to Fr. Rose, many of the families say they don’t need the money and are donating it back to the school. However, there are still some families in need. Some need more than $1,000.

So the board personally donated an additional $238,000 to help families needing additional assistance. The school is working to match that amount, creating a pool of nearly half a million dollars to help families in need on a case by case basis.

“It is a community. And so when people begin with us, we feel very dedicated to see them complete the experience here at St. Francis. And so that’s why it’s so important for the board and the school, the oblate, the sort of owners of the school it was so important that we show and demonstrate to our families that we’re with you,” says Fr. Rose.

Fr. Rose tells 13abc that the school’s enrollment is strong. They are even on a waitlist.

