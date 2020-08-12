Advertisement

Sylvania teachers weigh in on remote learning

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - For nearly a week now, parents in Sylvania have been rallying in support of sending kids back to classrooms. Now, some local teachers are weighing in on the school reopening debate.

The Sylvania Education Association (SEA) sent their members a survey asking if they wanted to do remote learning in the fall, and the results are in.

According to SEA president Dan Greenberg, the teachers were split pretty evenly, with 60% wanting remote learning, and 40% not. He says that 85-90% of members responded to the survey that was sent out two weeks ago.

Since the membership has not come down heavily on either side, the SEA has decided to not take an official stance on remote learning.

This comes as the Toledo Lucas County Health Department has recommended all schools in the county go completely virtual. Sylvania Schools is heeding that recommendation, although parents have protested that decision.

Although the SEA is not taking a stance on remote learning, Greenberg says the group will continue to advocate for the students, and for creating the best educational experience possible, even in these uncertain times.

“All of us, whether it’s the school district or the teachers, we’re all just inventing this as we go along, unfortunately, because we don’t have a blueprint to go from,” says Greenberg.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

