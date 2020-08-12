TPD searching for suspect caught on video doorbell image

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspicious man captured on a video doorbell system on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man knocked on the door of a residence in the 3700 block of W. Alexis. When asked who it was, the suspect said, "It's me" and appeared to reach for a gun in the waistband of his pants. When the resident does not open the door, the suspect left.

Attempt to Identify: On 8/11/20 this male knocked on a door in the 3700 block of W. Alexis. When the resident asked who it was the suspect stated, "It's me" and appears to reach for a gun. When the resident does not open the door he leaves. Call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. pic.twitter.com/YMNEAVtDp1 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) August 12, 2020

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.