TPD searching for suspect caught on video doorbell image
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspicious man captured on a video doorbell system on Tuesday morning.
According to police, a man knocked on the door of a residence in the 3700 block of W. Alexis. When asked who it was, the suspect said, "It's me" and appeared to reach for a gun in the waistband of his pants. When the resident does not open the door, the suspect left.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
