Advertisement

August 13th Weather Forecast

Chance Of Rain This Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be as cool overnight tonight with a low in the middle 60s with a few more clouds after midnight. Friday will bring highs again in the mid to upper 80s with an isolated shower possible in the late afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. Next week will turn sunny, dry, and cooler.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/12/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
8/12/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/12/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
8/12/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/12/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
8/12/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 12th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Dry & Sunny Today

Latest News

Forecast

8/11/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
8/11/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/11/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/11/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/11/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
8/11/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 11th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Dry Weather Returns.

Forecast

8/10/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
8/10/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/10/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/10/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast