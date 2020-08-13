August 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be as cool overnight tonight with a low in the middle 60s with a few more clouds after midnight. Friday will bring highs again in the mid to upper 80s with an isolated shower possible in the late afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. Next week will turn sunny, dry, and cooler.

