DeWine hints at allowing fall sports to be played, spectators limited to family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine hinted at an announcement coming next week Tuesday that would allow fall sports in the state to move forward.

During his Thursday press conference, DeWine appeared to say that games could be played, though it seems fans in the stands will be limited to family members.

“We want the athletes to compete. We want the young people to have their season. But we want to do it as safely as possible,” DeWine said.

DeWine’s comments come on the heels of an announcement last week from the Ohio High School Athletics Association that would give live video permissions to the host schools of any football games played. The OHSAA had previously retained the rights to football games. This would appear to allow the schools to have their games broadcast or livestreamed by the schools themselves or through other media outlets.

In the announcement, the OHSAA said the purpose would be to allow those schools to generate revenue from broadcasting the games in order to make up for lost revenue at the ticket stand.

