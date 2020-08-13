Jury delivers guilty verdict in the murder of Tyler Carr

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dominique Roberts was found guilty of murder, Thursday, in the July 6 death of Tyler Carr in Toledo.

Carr was found by police suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home on the 1300 block of Ironwood. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Three other men also face charges in the case.

According to court documents, Dominique Roberts and Justin Wright allegedly entered the home, pulled out guns, and went through people’s pockets.

Darion Martin pleaded guilty in January. He his set to be sentenced in October.

Martin allegedly waited outside in a getaway car as three others, including Roberts, went inside the East Toledo residence the night Carr was killed.

Justin Wright’s trial is expected to start September 14.

The trial of Adrian Eaton is scheduled for September 28. He was arrested in Georgia by U.S. Marshals about a week after the shooting.

