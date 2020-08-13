Mich. man faces multiple charges after $10K worth of drugs found during traffic stop

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man is facing felony drug charges in Ohio after he was stopped in Wood County with more than $10,000 worth of drugs in his car.

Cortez Peterson, 28, of Southfield, Mich., was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop on I-75 for an unsafe lane change violation. The 2020 minivan he was driving was searched after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers noticed an odor of marijuana.

Peterson fled on foot but was caught a short time later.

A probable cause search revealed 55 grams of heroin and 50 grams of cocaine, worth approximately $10,825.

Peterson was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in heroin and cocaine, all first-degree felonies; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

If convicted, Peterson faces up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine.

