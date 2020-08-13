Advertisement

Mich. man faces multiple charges after $10K worth of drugs found during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Wood Co. led to OSHP troopers finding nearly $11,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in a minivan.
A traffic stop in Wood Co. led to OSHP troopers finding nearly $11,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in a minivan.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man is facing felony drug charges in Ohio after he was stopped in Wood County with more than $10,000 worth of drugs in his car.

Cortez Peterson, 28, of Southfield, Mich., was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop on I-75 for an unsafe lane change violation. The 2020 minivan he was driving was searched after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers noticed an odor of marijuana.

Peterson fled on foot but was caught a short time later.

A probable cause search revealed 55 grams of heroin and 50 grams of cocaine, worth approximately $10,825.

Peterson was incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in heroin and cocaine, all first-degree felonies; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

If convicted, Peterson faces up to 44 years in prison and up to an $80,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

August 13th Weather Forecast

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Cancellation of Tiffin Cross Country Carnival leads to athletic budget shortfall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Tiffin Columbian High School's athletic budget will be out about $70,000 in entry fees alone from the cancellation of the 2020 Tiffin Cross Country Carnival.

News

August 13th Weather Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

‘Keeping Our Girls Safe’ looks to replace fundraising lost due to coronavirus

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
The annual “Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride," the non-profit's largest fundraising effort, was canceled due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Treating “maskne” for teens and adults

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
If you’ve noticed more breakouts or extra sweat sitting on your skin after wearing a mask long term, you’re not alone.

News

Washington Local will play sports this fall season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Washington Local Schools will be offering sports this fall, after a 5-0 vote by the school board in favor of the measure Wednesday.

News

Study: Hispanic/Latino children up to 8x more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The study released Friday also found that, while adults were about 20 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than children, about 1 in 3 of those children were admitted to ICU.

News

Camping sales surge in northwest Ohio

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Amid a pandemic, the sales of recreational vehicles and the numbers of guests at camping sites are at an all time high.

News

Ohio Secretary of State encouraging absentee voting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Ohio's elections chief is setting a standard across the state to keep poll workers and voters safe on election day.

News

Closed schools leaves nine area YMCA childcare programs scrambling for space

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Fall semester is online for many area school districts so the school buildings are closed, leaving nine YMCA childcare locations looking for space.