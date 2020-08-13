Southwyck Amazon project on track for fall; local businesses hope it will boost sales

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a project that’s been years in the making, and we have an update about the Amazon Distribution Center going in at the old Southwyck site. After little to no change for years, there’s been a lot happening on the property in recent weeks

City leaders say the new Amazon facility will have about 110 employees, and about 300 contract delivery drivers working out of the center. They add that it is on track to open this fall.

Rod Culler owns the old Steak and Ale building across the street. He bought the property about five years ago, hoping it would one day be a good investment. The new Amazon facility could certainly help make that happen.

“In commercial real estate you have to be patient and optimistic, and I have been both of those things with this property. It could be another restaurant, it could be a sports bar. It really is a multi-purpose site. It is a large site. There is an acre of land, and I hope the building will remain and be re-purposed. It is a great building. It really is a landmark along Reynolds Road” said Culler.

There’s also an Amazon Fulfillment Center about to open in Wood County The Mayor of Rossford says it’s expected to be up and running next month, and employ about 2,500 people by October. The Mayor adds that the company plans to hire another 1,00-2,000 there in the first quarter of next year. He also says there are at least two other companies that will supply the Rossford Amazon facility that will also be opening new buildings there next year

