Suspect in custody, victim in critical condition, after brutal beating caught on video

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.
suspect accused of brutally beating a man.
suspect accused of brutally beating a man.(Alexis Means)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man is behind bars, accused of felonious assault and robbery.

Police say that on Wednesday, in broad daylight on the 2800 block of Lagrange Street, 22-year-old Fredrick Golden beat Daniel Huggins in the middle of the road.

Video of the incident appears to show Golden stomping and jumping on the head of the 45-year-old.

Several people witnessed the incident, telling police that the suspect and victim exchanged words, when Golden chased Huggins into the street, allegedly knocking him out cold.

According to a police report the suspect got on top of the victim, punching him 15-20 times. The suspect even took off the victim’s shoes and threw them.

Police also charged Golden with robbery. The video appears to show him taking something out of the victim’s pocket.

Two men can be seen dragging Daniel Huggins out of the street, placing him on a bench.

Huggins is in critical condition at a local hospital. His uncle said the man lives a rough life, but didn’t deserve to be attacked.

The suspect, Golden, claims he was defending himself from the victim.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

