Swanton Local Schools will offer in-person instruction beginning next Wednesday

"Flexibility is going to be key in all of this." Swanton Local Schools superintendent Chris Lake says they will also offer remote learning for 200 families.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Swanton Local Schools has been working on its re-opening with the Fulton County Health Department.

The district will offer in person instruction, 5 days a week. Chris Lake is the Superintendent, He says,

"We have been very fortunate in our area we have low rates of covid so we have been keeping an eye on that for months as you can well imagine." Out of 1200 students, 200 families are choosing the virtual option this fall.

Lake says, "That has really helped us to push class numbers down, we've done scheduling shuffling at the middle school and the high school, and we've got class numbers that are down low, so its a afforded us the opportunity to create more space in classrooms and we've purchased desk barriers for our younger kids to carry around and set up. "

All students and staff will be required to wear a mask.

Lake says pandemic or not, Swanton kids need the resources the district provides

40 percent of Swanton students are on free and reduced lunch. He says,

“A hot breakfast, a hot lunch, time out for recess for the younger ones on the playground we are hoping athletics will still go forward we are trying to make it as normal as we can but also understanding that we are all going to take these safety precautions everyday to keep each other safe "

