Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gorilla

The Toledo Zoo welcomed a baby gorilla to its family Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The Toledo Zoo welcomed a baby gorilla to its family Wednesday, Aug. 12.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo welcomed the newest member to its family Wednesday morning with the birth of a western lowland gorilla, named Michael.

The mother, Sufi, is a first-time mother. According to the zoo, mother and baby are doing so well that they went out into the exhibit Thursday, just one day after the birth.

It’s the Zoo’s second live gorilla birth since 2003.

Welcoming our New Baby Gorilla! 🦍 ❤️

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Thursday, August 13, 2020

