Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gorilla

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo welcomed the newest member to its family Wednesday morning with the birth of a western lowland gorilla, named Michael.

The Toledo Zoo welcomed a new baby gorilla to its family on Wednesday, Aug. 12. (WTVG)

The mother, Sufi, is a first-time mother. According to the zoo, mother and baby are doing so well that they went out into the exhibit Thursday, just one day after the birth.

It’s the Zoo’s second live gorilla birth since 2003.

Welcoming our New Baby Gorilla! 🦍 ❤️ Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.