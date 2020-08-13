Advertisement

Treating “maskne” for teens and adults

It comes down to regularly washing your face and your mask.
Treatments for Maskne
Treatments for Maskne(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve noticed more breakouts or extra sweat sitting on your skin after wearing a mask long term, you’re not alone.

Dr. Erin Hennessey, the owner of Blush Aesthetic Dermatology in Perrysburg, says she’s seen many medical professionals, and more recently, teens, struggling with maskne.

She says teenagers already dealing with the hormonal acne in the heat and humidity, on top of sweat during fall sports practices, are getting a bad combination of bacteria on their face by constantly wearing a mask.

“Having that hormone type of acne on top of this is really compounding a lot of that issue. Some people they’ve never had acne before and all of a sudden they’re starting to break out because of the moisture underneath the mask, the rubbing, that constant moisture that’s sitting next to their skin,” explains Hennessey.

Kelly Shank has been coming to the practice to help treat her maskne.

Shank is a nurse practitioner who says she had to wear the same N-95 mask for months at the start of the pandemic.

“I was having a lot of maskne and a lot of sheering,” says Shank. “I actually developed a blister on my nose because the mask was rubbing so much so right off the bat I knew I had to do something.”

Dr. Hennessey gives us an up-close look at a laser treatment to reduce inflammation and speed up the skin’s healing process.

Shank’s not the only person in her family struggling with maskne. Her sons have noticed more breakouts too.

"They're wearing masks for football practice, my son is going to college and is going back and wearing a mask all the time and he's on the fire department down there and they wear a lot of equipment."

To beat the blemishes, Dr. Hennessey recommends having multiple cloth masks that you can wash daily, along with a nighttime skincare routine that doesn’t over-exfoliate your skin.

During the daytime, try not to wear makeup underneath the mask.

“We really recommend against wearing makeup, obviously no one’s seeing that area of your face they’re seeing your eyes so we really recommend wearing a new eye mascara or something like that.”

For more tips on treating maskne and other skincare treatments, click here to visit the Blush Aesthetics website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Keeping Our Girls Safe’ looks to replace fundraising lost due to coronavirus

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
The annual “Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride” is the non-profits largest fundraising effort and was set for August 2nd, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Washington Local will play sports this fall season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Washington Local Schools will be offering sports this fall, after a 5-0 vote by the school board in favor of the measure Wednesday.

News

Study: Hispanic/Latino children up to 8x more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The study released Friday also found that, while adults were about 20 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than children, about 1 in 3 of those children were admitted to ICU.

News

Camping sales surge in NW Ohio

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Amid a pandemic, the sales of recreational vehicles and the numbers of guests at camping sites are at an all time high.

Latest News

News

Ohio Secretary of State encouraging absentee voting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Ohio's Elections Chief is setting a standard across the state to keep poll workers and voters safe on election day.

News

Closed schools leaves nine area YMCA childcare programs scrambling for space

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The fall semester is online for many area school districts so the school buildings are closed. That leaves 9 YMCA childcare locations looking for space and families being forced to make tough decisions.

News

August 12th Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

TPD searching for suspect caught on video doorbell image

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect appeared to have a gun in the waistband of his pants.

News

Sylvania teachers weigh in on remote learning

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Sylvania teachers took a survey about their feelings on remote learning.

Education

Sylvania Schools makes staffing cuts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Sylvania Schools cut or reduced 44 teaching positions.