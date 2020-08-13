Treating “maskne” for teens and adults

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve noticed more breakouts or extra sweat sitting on your skin after wearing a mask long term, you’re not alone.

Dr. Erin Hennessey, the owner of Blush Aesthetic Dermatology in Perrysburg, says she’s seen many medical professionals, and more recently, teens, struggling with maskne.

She says teenagers already dealing with the hormonal acne in the heat and humidity, on top of sweat during fall sports practices, are getting a bad combination of bacteria on their face by constantly wearing a mask.

“Having that hormone type of acne on top of this is really compounding a lot of that issue. Some people they’ve never had acne before and all of a sudden they’re starting to break out because of the moisture underneath the mask, the rubbing, that constant moisture that’s sitting next to their skin,” explains Hennessey.

Kelly Shank has been coming to the practice to help treat her maskne.

Shank is a nurse practitioner who says she had to wear the same N-95 mask for months at the start of the pandemic.

“I was having a lot of maskne and a lot of sheering,” says Shank. “I actually developed a blister on my nose because the mask was rubbing so much so right off the bat I knew I had to do something.”

Dr. Hennessey gives us an up-close look at a laser treatment to reduce inflammation and speed up the skin’s healing process.

Shank’s not the only person in her family struggling with maskne. Her sons have noticed more breakouts too.

"They're wearing masks for football practice, my son is going to college and is going back and wearing a mask all the time and he's on the fire department down there and they wear a lot of equipment."

To beat the blemishes, Dr. Hennessey recommends having multiple cloth masks that you can wash daily, along with a nighttime skincare routine that doesn’t over-exfoliate your skin.

During the daytime, try not to wear makeup underneath the mask.

“We really recommend against wearing makeup, obviously no one’s seeing that area of your face they’re seeing your eyes so we really recommend wearing a new eye mascara or something like that.”

For more tips on treating maskne and other skincare treatments, click here to visit the Blush Aesthetics website.

