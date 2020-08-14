Horses and gardens at Temperance farm are helping veterans heal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a farm in Temperance that uses animals and gardens to help veterans heal. It’s called Little Blessings Veteran and Community Outreach. In a very short time, it’s had a huge impact.

There's an old adage that says something about the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man, and they're proving that's true at Little Blessings.

Bryan Gowecki served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years with two tours of duty overseas, He says he began battling PTSD and addiction not long after he came home.

"I did a lot of drugs, I drank a lot of alcohol. I was pretty low in life, I was homeless," said Bryan.

For years Bryan says he just didn't know how to cope.

"I would sit in a room in my house by myself because everything upset me, and I didn't want to upset anyone else," said Bryan.

But then Bryan learned about Little Blessings, and it’s been a blessing to his entire family. Bryan says in the quiet moments of working with the horses, he’s found his voice again.

“It’s changed my whole life. I’m learning something here every week. The horses don’t judge me,” he says.

Jamie Paxton is the Director of the program, and a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Going back to civilian life wasn’t easy for her either.

“We started this program because of my own experience. My first year of transition was ugly. I had a lot of anger. I know how much horses have always helped me, and I wanted to share that with others,” said Jamie.

And it’s not just Equine Assisted Therapy that’s changing lives here. There’s also a garden, that’s helped many of the vets get to the root of their challenges.

"It's just the peace. There is so much going on in my head, so when I walk out and see sunflowers it takes my mind away from the negative and puts it in a positive place," says Bryan.

The program is here because of Deborah Duke and her husband. They were excited to expand the work of their community farm to help veterans and their families.

“The vets meet the horses, the other animals here, and they get their hands dirty and work in the garden. They paint a shed or pull weeds. They find purpose in this farm, and through that purpose they find healing,” says Deborah.

Deborah says it's amazing to see the changes this simple piece of land has provided for so many people.

"Everyone has some healing to do, right? Everybody has some kind of baggage and by providing therapy to others you find it yourself. It has been life-changing for my husband and myself," she says.

Little Blessings is a year-long program, and it is one-on-one therapy. So far more than half a dozen vets have come through the program.

The program is free. Everything is also run by volunteers so if you’d like to donate time or money, check out the website www.littleblessingsveteranoutreach.com.

