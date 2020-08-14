Advertisement

Michigan postpones high school football season until the spring

Only football will be affected, other sports can continue
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Michigan High School Athletics Association has postponed the high school football season.

However, all other fall sports can continue - according to the league, there is a greater risk with football.

“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.”

Details for the spring football season including a specific schedule and format will be announced over the next few months. The MHSAA will be working to limit overlap of spring football and the traditional Spring sport seasons.

“No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport. Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”

