Advertisement

Parents protest at Sylvania Schools for sake of art, music, and gym teachers

The school board ultimately decided no cuts will be made and students will return to the classroom on September 14th.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Teachers and students again awaited board members of Sylvania Schools at the administration building Thursday evening. This time, teacher’s jobs were at stake.

When we last heard from the school board, 21 art, music, and physical education teachers were proposed to be reduced to part-time positions.

Plus, multiple reading and math intervention positions were that were already half time were axed completely due to the pandemic.

President of the Sylvania Education Association, Dan Greenberg, came to the building again today to support the teacher’s voice. “It’s a total of 44, 45 teachers and it’s really going to make a huge impact on our district and the ability to serve our students,” says Greenberg.

Teachers of all age groups in the district, including Jennifer Grafitti and Lisa Sobb, say they wanted to stand up for themselves, their colleagues, and their students.

“Reading and math and science and social studies, we always put a lot of emphasis on,” explains Grafitti, a teacher at Maplewood Elementary. “But there are so many other ways that kids can show they are talented.”

“We’re just worried for the future,” says Sobb, a Southview High School teacher. “I have a two-year-old daughter who is here with me and I’m worried about what school is going to look like when she gets there if we keep cutting.”

There was also much concern surrounding a child’s development, should they lose some of their favorite subjects and teachers.

“Relationships and connections really mean the most in education,” adds Renee Stack, a school counselor at Stranahan Elementary. “If they are losing relationships with some very vital staff members, that’s going to make it much harder for them to adapt to school this fall.”

Ultimately, the board decided to pause all cuts at this time after the decision was made to send children K-5th grade back to in-person classes full time starting on September 14th. Grades 6th-12th will also start the year virtually, but pivot to a hybrid learning schedule that same day.

Which means the school will need the elementary teachers back in their classrooms.

I spoke with Sylvania Schools Superintendent, Dr. Veronica Motley, right after the executive session wrapped up.

“We announced tonight that those teachers who were on the riff list should report to their buildings tomorrow,” says Motley, who says the board believes it is in the best interest of Sylvania’s youngest students to be back in the classroom full time.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man dead in suspected drive-by shooting in Toledo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found on Brown Ave. between Woodland and Pinewood Thursday night.

News

Brown Ave. murder

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

University of Findlay welcomes new students for fall 2020 semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
1,086 masked up students traveled to campus today to move into their student housing, all in preparation for the start of classes for the University of Findlay on August 17.

News

Suspect in custody, victim in critical condition, after brutal beating caught on video

Updated: 7 hours ago
The victim is in critical condition.

Latest News

News

New Amazon facilities in NW Ohio are on track to create thousands of jobs

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Toledo facility is welcome news for many property owners around the site

News

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gorilla

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
It's the zoo's second live gorilla birth since 2003.

News

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gorilla

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Michael was the zoo's second live gorilla birth since 2003. and is already on exhibit for visitors to see.

News

Southwyck Amazon project on track for fall; local businesses hope it will boost sales

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford, as well as the Amazon Distribution Center in Toledo expected to begin operations this fall.

News

Jury delivers guilty verdict in the murder of Tyler Carr

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tyler Carr was shot around 4 a.m. Saturday, July 6 inside a home on the 1300 block of Ironwood, not far from East Broadway.

News

DeWine hints at allowing fall sports to be played, spectators limited to family

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine hinted at an announcement coming next week Tuesday that would allow fall sports in the state to move forward.