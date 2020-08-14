Shifting school re-entry plans creates new challenges for childcare providers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As area school districts struggle to come up with a solid fall plan for students, area childcare centers are scrambling to meet the needs of parents who need help with serving their families.

Michelle Bieber owns “Over The Rainbow Early Learning Centers”. One location sits at the intersection of Dorr and McCord and serves families in Toledo Public, Sylvania, and Springfield.

Like many other businesses, the pandemic has put them on a financial roller coaster starting with a complete shutdown on March 21st then a limited reopening on June 1st with restrictions.

“When we had the opportunity to open up, now we’re at 50% but we needed to have full staff so we were paying 100% payroll on 50% income.”

Bieber says childcare got the green light from the state just this week to open all the way up.

“I can tell you in the past 7 days, we’ve changed our business plan 3 times to try and align with the school systems.”

Bieber is trying to accommodate parents who need care for either a hybrid plan or a virtual learning plan. “One of the pieces that we would be doing is providing care, and then instruction and then enrichment for the children that would be learning virtually.”

But like all entities involved, they’re trying to roll with last-minute changes the best they can.

“For the parents, I can’t imagine. For us here in this building it is not as simple as OK we’re going to do this. It is telling families no they cannot come now or yes families can come now. Changing our business plan.”

To add to the challenges, families who get federal aid for childcare can’t use the money to pay for full-time care if their child is learning remotely. Technically the government is paying for them to attend school and the money can’t be used to pay for care.

