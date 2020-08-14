Advertisement

Storms drench NW Ohio, down trees and power lines

Storm damage in Monclova Twp. on August 12, 2020.
Storm damage in Monclova Twp. on August 12, 2020.(WTVG)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Power lines and trees are downed throughout northwest Ohio after a storm passed through early evening Friday.

Damage was spotted in Monclova, Swanton and Archbold.

Nearly a thousand homes were without power, most in Defiance and Fulton Counties.

The Henry County Emergency Manager says that a Sanoh America building on the 700 block of E Lugbill Rd in Archbold suffered a partial collapse.

13abc crews are surveying the damage and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

If you would like to share your storm damage pictures or videos, please upload them here.

Caption

