Storms drench NW Ohio, down trees and power lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Power lines and trees are downed throughout northwest Ohio after a storm passed through early evening Friday.

Damage was spotted in Monclova, Swanton and Archbold.

Nearly a thousand homes were without power, most in Defiance and Fulton Counties.

The Henry County Emergency Manager says that a Sanoh America building on the 700 block of E Lugbill Rd in Archbold suffered a partial collapse.

