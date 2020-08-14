TARTA offers transportation options for UT, high school studens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA announced options for University of Toledo and high school students. Service begins August 17.

TARTA operates the Rocket Lift service with the Blue and Gold routes on UT's main campus, with service running Monday through Friday on days school is in session. Real-time bus tracking for Rocket Lift is available through the mobile PassioGO app and can be downloaded for free at the App Store and Google Play.

For charter and parochial high schools located within the Toledo Public School District, students may use TARTA’s fixed-route bus lines or Call-A-Ride service depending upon the school’s location. A complete list of routes and time schedules serving area schools are available at http://tarta.com/services/school-services/.

Students and parents are also encouraged to register for TARTA’s text alerts to receive the latest updates about detours and service updates at http://tarta.com/sign-up-for-alerts/.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.