Toledo man arrested after leading TPD on short chase, crashing car

A Toledo man led police on a short chase before crashing his car on Dorr St. just west of Reynolds early Friday, Aug. 14.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested early Friday morning after he led police on a short pursuit down Dorr St.

Around 3:45 a.m., Toledo Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at Dorr and Richards when the vehicle fled, traveling just west of Reynolds.

The driver, DeMarcus Williams, 30, lost control of the car and crashed. He wasn't hurt in the accident, but he was checked by Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel as a precaution.

Williams was the only occupant of the car. He was charged with failure to comply and book into the Lucas County Jail without further incident.

