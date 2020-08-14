Toledo man indicted on federal child pornography charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been indicted on federal charges of production, possession, receipt, and distribution of child pornography.

John David Lewis, 27, allegedly admitted to law enforcement agents during a June 12 search of his property after a tip that he sexually assaulted an infant of a friend and then shared the images on a social media website. He also allegedly admitted to agent that he had recently received and distributed numerous materials containing child pornography.

If convicted, Lewis’ sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Deyana Unis and Tracey Ballard Tangeman.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.